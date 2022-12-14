On Sunday night, the season two finale of HBO’s hit thriller/mystery series “The White Lotus” aired. Viewers learned a lot during the nearly 80-minute runtime of the final episode: Who lives, who dies, who “the gays” are, and most importantly, how a little infidelity can fix a marriage.

It was a spectacle that millions of people (and myself) watched as HBO Max struggled to keep up. But honestly, there was just one thing missing from the show that could have made it absolutely perfect: An actual White Lotus.

My heart would have jumped if a white Lotus Esprit appeared on screen in the Italian countryside. Instead we are treated to a number of boring, dark European crossovers.

I decided to take it upon myself to showcase some real White Lotuses that would have made a suitable and blessedly perfect fit in the show. White Lotui? Loti?