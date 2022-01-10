If you’re like me, you’ve seen a Volkswagen EuroVan or a few while scrolling through the pages of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. You, like me, then probably passed it up on your way to look at another Mazda Miata. But we should have stopped to look at those vans again because they’re actually pretty cool.

Volkswagen’s classic vans have a soft spot with many enthusiasts. It’s not hard to find an old Bus listed for an incredible amount of money, and old Vanagons are still driving around everywhere. But an old Volkswagen van that you may not see many of in America is the EuroVan.

This 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan MV is rolling across the Cars & Bids auction block is a great example of the automaker’s more modern take on its famous vans.

The Volkswagen Transporter T4 originally hit the road in 1992, ditching Volkswagen’s previous vans’ rear engine, rear-wheel-drive layout for a front engine and front-wheel-drive. When it reached America in 1993, it had gotten the name EuroVan.

It joined a market full of boxy vans with stubby noses and a little bit of a wedge up front.

EuroVan buyers had the choice between getting a regular three-row passenger van with the CL or GL, or they could have opted for a neat little camper van with the MultiVan. The MultiVan is what you see here.

In this configuration, the second-row consists of two rear-facing bucket seats. Those overlook a small center space where a table pops out.

In back, you get a bench that folds down and turns into what looks like a pretty cozy bed. There’s a second air-conditioner in the back for those warm summer days and nights, too. Oh, and those back windows actually slide open for a lot of airflow.

This one is even better as it has the Weekender package.

The addition of this package gets you a pop-up roof tent with its own bed, a refrigerator and window screens.

Sadly, it’s not a full-on camper, and you miss out on a kitchen and bathroom. Those were available, too, but only in EuroVans outfitted by Winnebago. Still, something like this sounds great for lengthy road trips.



The EuroVan had a number of engines through its run, starting with a 109 HP, 140 lb-ft torque 2.5-liter inline five, followed by a 140 HP, 177 lb-ft torque 2.8-liter VR6. The engine in this one is another 2.8-liter VR6, but making 201 HP and 181 lb-ft torque.

Volkswagen’s narrow-angle VR engines definitely make some good music with a custom set of pipes on them.

Diesel engines were available, as was the option for four-wheel-drive, but America didn’t get either.

These never sold in huge numbers; its best sales year in America was 2002 with 6,673 units sold. In 2003, the MV would have set you back $27,700, or $ 42,372 in today’s money before the Weekender package.

This one has traveled just 29,000 miles in its life, with the most damage incurred in that time being a noted repair to the driver door. It’s also the final model year offered in America, making it one of the last.

Sadly, I’ve been looking for one in recent times, and even ones with 300,000 miles and rust are more expensive than you’d expect. Unsurprisingly this one is even more expensive as it’s already at $25,000 with three days to go on Cars & Bids.



