It’s a shame that Jaguar didn’t decide to make the Vision GT a limited-series production supercar, because the newest Roadster version would be an instant hit with a 60-car run and sell out at 2 million a pop in just a few hours. Then again, modern supercars drive like they’re in a video game anyway, so perhaps its best that these cars are all pixels and programming, so that nearly anyone can enjoy them. Well, anyone who can pony up a couple grand for a scalped PlayStation 5 and sixty bucks for Gran Turismo 7.

This is the ultimate extension of the 2019 Vision GT concept from Jag, and the third (and best) in the three-car series. First came the coupe, then the competition spec model, now the open-top single-seater. The first two were a little meh, but the third is practically perfection. This modern take on the D-type and XK-SS is just the kind of car the world needs right now. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, and it is casually aloof, which is the best way to be cool, you know?

I’ve always been partial to the single-seater open air supercar concept. It brings back a little bit of the uninhabitable nature that supercars used to have. Modern supercars are too good, they’re comfortable and quiet enough that you can theoretically drive them all the time if you want to. But the ones without a top are just begging for a singular-focused weekend jaunt to the good driving roads, or the race track. This isn’t a road trip car, or a grocery run car. And honestly, that’s how they should be.

It used to be spotting a supercar on the street was an event, but these days it seems like McLarens and Ferraris do the streets nearly outnumbering Teslas. Let’s get back to cars as events. Let’s get back to open top weirdo one-offs like this. That’s my Vision, the GT Roadster.