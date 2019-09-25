Another year, another Goodwood Revival, the car event that transports attendees back in time to a period where swing dresses and pillbox hats were the norm. I was fortunate enough to be able to make it back this year, and while the cars were interesting, I really spent much of my time admiring all the hats.



(Full disclosure: Subaru invited me to attend the 2019 Goodwood Revival on its dime. It paid for my flights, put me up in two very nice hotels, fed me, provided all the booze I could want and helicoptered me to and from all three days of the Revival.)

Advertisement

Hats are one of the very best accessories you could have. A hat can either make or break an outfit. And hats these days just don’t do it for me. A baseball cap is functional, but it’s not very fashionable. And I could never get into those wide-brim hats women have been wearing recently.

The ridiculous, Derby-style hats of the Revival, though? Those are extremely my style. The bigger and more outrageous they are, the happier I am. I went around looking for the best colors and textures I could. Here’s what I found.

The lady in the top shot is wearing a fabulous hat with the flowers woven into the brim’s design. It looks like it’s perpetually at a jaunty angle.

Advertisement

I really admire the color-coordination here. She was so happy when I asked for a photo!

Advertisement

You really can’t go wrong with a black and white fascinator. And the feathers are a great touch.

Advertisement

I was apparently the fourth person to come by and ask for a picture of this hat. The feathers are longer than my forearm. That’s how you declare to everyone you’re in charge.

Advertisement

Perhaps I spoke too quickly or softly the first time around when I asked for a photo, but she thought I wanted to borrow this masterpiece. If only I were worthy enough!

Advertisement

Again, ace color-coordination. The fuchsia just looks so nice with her hair and skin, as well as the little roses on her dress.

Advertisement

I had to run to catch up to this lady. Angle? Check. Tassel? Check.

Advertisement

Hats that are no doubt just as comfortable to wear as they are fashionable. I’m at the point in my life where comfort is quickly outpacing style. But I can still appreciate both.

Advertisement

I am quite jealous my hair will never hold a curl like hers can. But the hat and the hair are a great combo with that black and white dress.

Advertisement

This is just marvelous. White lace with a white pillbox. Pearls and a red lip. Timeless.

Advertisement

GIRL, YES. The yellow matches so well with that shade of cerulean. Hopefully they are talking about how great they look.

Advertisement

Simple and elegant.

Advertisement

I don’t know why that baby is making that face. I’d be thrilled if my mom was rocking something like this on her head.

Advertisement

Ugh, perfect perfect. And that dress is a great color.

Advertisement

Dark blue and pink! And in one hat. Can’t go wrong.

Advertisement

I, too, love to emulate birds flying around my head at all times. Nobody will lose you in a crowd if you come out wearing that.

Advertisement

Feathers, no matter how many or how few, will forever be a win in my book.

Advertisement

Loving all the different textures on this one.

Advertisement

This appears to be blue felt, which has to be super comfortable to have on your head all day.

Advertisement

This sweet lady had her husband hold all of her stuff while she posed for this photo. And with a fur hat like that, she can do whatever she wants. She’s my hero.

Advertisement

Just some wonderfully dressed friends out, enjoying the races.

Advertisement

Red, black and white. This outfit has her standing out of a crowd like nobody else.

Advertisement

Black or red? Both good.

Advertisement

Is it possible to look any more glamorous? I’ve got my new “aspire” outfit!

Advertisement

Look, a scarf and a veil!

Advertisement

Just, wow. The gloves, the hat, the red lips. Her friend looks great, too.