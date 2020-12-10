The Ultimate Gift Guide For Do-It-Yourself Wrenchers

Mr. Heater Double Tank Top Outdoor Propane Heater

Photo : Amazon

This next one is hot! As I mentioned earlier, car repairs don’t stop just because it’s freezing outside. If you’re as unlucky as I am, you will also have to perform your repairs out in the bitter cold, too.



This where a tank top propane heater can come in handy. Last winter, a friend’s Honda Civic Del Sol needed a new heater core. I stopped by to help him replace it and he had one of these running nearby and I found myself taking off my coat to help him. Freezing temps were no challenge for this powerful heater. I definitely recommend it to the wintertime wrencher.

This handy heater can be purchased for $89.99 at the Home Depot.