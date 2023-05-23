The 7.7-litre V12 supercar that was too scary for anyone to drive

The tl;dw of the whole thing is that the Speed 12 was ostensibly a road homologation of a GT1 race car meant to go up against the likes of the Porsche 911 GT1, the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR and the McLaren F1 GTR.

It invested a surprising amount of time and money into the car, and the end result is a tube frame car with a fiberglass composite body with carbon fiber bits, and which was powered by a 7.7-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine which in racing trim put out a restricted 675 hp.

The road car was capable of a bit more, but the testing for the engine allegedly ruined the 1,000-hp capable engine dyno’s input shaft, so legend has it that the engineers tested one bank of cylinders at a time. In the end, the car was sold with around 880 hp and a bunch of ECU tuning tweaks and refinements to make it at least kind of usable on public roads. This awesome engine is paired with a six-speed manual trans.

There is nothing about this car’s likely ownership experience that isn’t terrifying, with tons of bespoke components from a defunct company (new TVR doesn’t count, and when are we going to see the Griffith?), but holy hell, would I buy it in a heartbeat if I had the half-to-three-quarters of a million pounds sterling likely necessary to buy it.