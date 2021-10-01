Have you ever seen a Grom Squad? You’ll come across one every so often in medium to large cities. Eight, ten, sometimes twenty people, all riding compact single-cylinder motorcycles, buzzing their way through the streets while doing wheelies and giving each other high fives. The Honda Grom is fun distillate, and Grom Squads prove it.

The only problem with a Grom is storing it. Street parking is hard to come by, and risky in big cities. You can fit one in your apartment, but your landlord’s not gonna be happy when they find you’ve been storing a motor vehicle on their hundred-year-old hardwood floors. If only there was something like a Grom, but without all those pesky flammable liquids that force you to keep it outdoors.

Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer Tromox seems to have identified that issue, and decided to fix it themselves with the upcoming Ukko S city bike. It’s a lightweight, compact, electric motorcycle — perfect for any kind of squad shenanigans.

The Ukko S weighs 242 lbs, and tops out at a claimed 62 mph. That may not be enough for most US highways, but it’s great for back roads and city streets. Its advertised range of 111 miles is ideal for city living too — enough range to get you where you need to be, without the added weight of an enormous battery pack. For those looking to make pit stops during their group rides, Tromox claims the bike will charge from flat to 80% in 45 minutes.

Official pricing for the Ukko S hasn’t been released, but Tromox’s previous Mino minibike cost a mere four grand. With the Ukko set to hit US shores in spring of next year, I know I’ll be very interested to try one. And, if you’ve got a Brooklyn-based Grom Squad looking for members, hit me up — I may be in the market soon.