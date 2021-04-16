The Trees Are Out To Get You

Screenshot : Twitter

If you’re flying over the part of North Carolina where I live, you’ll see what looks to be a few little settlements just hacked out of a thick forest. And that’s pretty much what’s going on here. Woodland creatures, building their little roads and buildings, but always surrounded by trees. Huge, hulking trees. W atching, waiting, poised to strike.

Advertisement

Which seems to be what happened in Durham, where a tree barely missed in its attack on a passing SUV.

Like everything in modernity, it was captured on video, so we get to watch this exciting skin-of-the-valves escape of a Chevy Tahoe from that brutal elm or oak or whatever:

Daaaaaaamn, that was close. I mean, look at this:

Screenshot : Twitter

I can’t quite tell if some branches caught the SUV on the tail end of the roof just a bit. I a m surprised that we didn’t see a more agg ressive stomping on the gas to get the hell away from that massive falling tree, too.

Since I’m no longer an arborist (the arborism firm I worked for said I “knew nothing about trees” and so that was reason enough to fire me, somehow, which is bullshit) I’m not sure why that huge tree decided to fall. B ut if I had to make an educated guess, I’d say it was out of raw tree-rage. Saplust, we used to call it over at the Needle and Cone, my favorite evergreen bar when we’d talk shit about the deciduous geeks.

Advertisement

So, if you live in a heavily wooded area like this, be careful. The trees are huge and everywhere and often violent. Plus, I recently learned that they’re all made of lumber, and as you know that shit is heavy and hard.