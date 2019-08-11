The new Supra may offer impressive performance and more power than advertised, but that’s not where it ends. In an interview with Autoblog, chief engineer Tetsuya Tada says that there are going to be hotter versions with more power.

We already knew more power was possible. The Z4 M40i, which has the same engine as the Supra, produces 382 horsepower. And even the base Supra, which is supposed to make 335 horsepower, seems like it makes a lot more than that.

And Toyota wasn’t shy about the high ceiling for the car’s performance. The Supra is covered in fake vents that—Toyota claims—can be removed if customers want to provide more cooling. Now, our own Jason Torchinsky disagrees with that. But, if Toyota wants to make a hotter version of the Supra, it’s safe to say that they are more than capable of hollowing out the vents.

Hopefully, when Tada says “more power” he isn’t referring to the modest power bumps we’ve seen on countless Toyota 86/Scion FR-S/Subaru BR-Z special editions. At least it’s not destined to be another Toyota 86 TRD Edition, with no extra power whatsoever.

Speaking of the 86, Tada told Autoblog that the 86 is Toyota’s manual-transmission offering. There won’t be a manual Supra. Please, please stop asking. You’re going to make Tada sad.