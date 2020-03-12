Drive Free or Die.
The Toyota Land Cruiser 79-Series Has Thor's Hammer Of Cupholders

Andrew P. Collins
Filed to:cupholders
cupholderstoyota land cruiser
651
5
1
Illustration for article titled The Toyota Land Cruiser 79-Series Has Thors Hammer Of Cupholders
Photo: Andrew P Collins
Truck YeahThe trucks are good!
PrevNextView All

I drove over 1,000 miles around South Africa in a turbodiesel Toyota Land Cruiser pickup truck. I’m looking forward to telling you all about it but because I’m a dork with a weird cupholder obsession, I can not contain my enthusiasm for the truck’s magnificent beverage holster any longer. Look upon it, and revere.

The vehicle this lives in, for those who aren’t familiar with the mighty 79-Series Namib Edition:

Illustration for article titled The Toyota Land Cruiser 79-Series Has Thors Hammer Of Cupholders
Photo: Andrew P Collins
We’ll come back to that soon.

(Full Disclosure: Toyota South Africa allowed me to borrow a Land Cruiser 79-Series Namib Edition for a week, paid for airport garage parking and one full tank of diesel fuel.)

Why Toyota’s interior designers felt compelled to dedicate so much heavy plastic to propping up a drink I’m not sure, but I appreciate the fact that this detail is consistent in its robustness with the rest of the truck.

Look at this absolute unit.

It worked great, by the way, and kept a firm grip on my coffee as I forded rivers and blasted over washboard dirt trails. We’ll get to the rest of the Cruiser’s overland performance in another blog... I just needed somewhere to put my cupholder slideshow so I could link back to it later. And, of course, I had a feeling at least a handful of Jalopnik readers would appreciate this as much as I did.

Andrew P. Collins

Reviews Editor, Jalopnik | 1975 International Scout, 1984 Nissan 300ZX, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 1998 Mitsubishi Montero, 2005 Acura TL

