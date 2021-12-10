In case you hadn’t heard, the 2021 Formula 1 season concludes on Sunday. After 10 months, 21 grand prix and 1,239 laps of racing, we are finally at the end of the season, and will finally crown a World Championship winner.



And way back since March at the Bahrain International Circuit, two teams and two drivers have led the charge for thatWorld Championship title. Red Bull and Max Verstappen have tried all year to overcome the might of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, and they are now painstakingly close to toppling the reigning champions.

It’s been such a tight fight that going into the final race of the season, just 28 points separate the two constructors and both drivers are matched at 369.5 points. In fact, it’s the closest title fight F1 has seen in years!

2021 has also served up one of the most dramatic seasons we’ve seen in years, as the two titans of the sport, and their teams consistently came head to head.

So, to remind you of some of the biggest upsets, most contentious moments and dramatic incidents we’ve seen between Red Bull and Mercedes this year, here’s ten of those well-talked about dramatic moments from the 2021 F1 title fights.