The Tesla Model Y Will Ship Way Sooner Than Expected With More Range

Photos: Tesla

In a bit of shocking news, CEO Elon Musk just moved production and deliveries of Tesla’s second crossover, the Tesla Model Y, up six months sooner, breaking a bad habit of delayed promises.

Tesla Model Y: This Is It Three wild years after the introduction of the Tesla Model 3, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has finally… Read more

Advertisement

In a letter to investors, Musk announced the Model Y will go into production two whole seasons ahead of schedule, moving the date up from fall of this year to spring, according to The Verge.

The Model Y debuted less than a year ago, promising a crossover that’s essentially just a slightly bigger version of the Tesla Model 3, but still smaller than the Tesla Model X SUV.

Update, Jan. 29 5:45 p.m.: The Model Y will now also ship with more range than initially promised, up to 315 miles from the previous estimate of just 280 miles.

Advertisement

According to Tesla’s website, only the Long Range and Performance models are currently available for order. The Long Range starts at $52,990 before any incentives or “potential savings,” and offers a claimed 315 miles of range, a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 135 mph.

The Performance starts at $60,990 before any incentives or savings, and also gets 315 miles of claimed range, a zero to 60 mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 145 mph.

Advertisement

It’s not clear which Model Y will be produced first, nor is it clear when any of the previously announced additional models, including “Standard Range” and “Dual Motor AWD” versions, will see the light of day.

Jalopnik reached out to Tesla for more information on the rest of the Model Y lineup and will update when more information is available.

Advertisement

Since its debut, Musk has confirmed that “affordable” versions of the Model Y would be produced, at least in part, at the company’s newly-opened Shanghai Gigafactory, likely only to serve the Chinese market. The rest of production will come out of Tesla’s Fremont factory alongside the rest of the company’s lineup.



You can access the Model Y configurator here.