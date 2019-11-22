The Tesla Cybertruck's Tent Is The Best Car Tent Since The 2001 Pontiac Aztek

Overlanding is all the rage these days, which I know because it was all anyone could talk about at SEMA this year. Do you know what’s better than a rooftop tent? A tent that is an extension of your vehicle. One which can fold away and not hinder the aerodynamics of your vehicle, lest your (optional) 500 miles of electric range be reduced. Like this one shown on a Tesla Cybertruck.

This rendering displayed on Tesla’s Cybertruck site shows a Cybertruck with a popped tent constructed over its bed. That, or it’s very excited to see you. The bed of the truck has been outfitted with what appears to be optional camping extras.

The bottom layer of the bed features pull-out drawers with an electric cooktop on one half and a storage bin on the other with some handy swivel-out counter space.

Above that is a sleeping platform that looks to be equipped with a couple-inch thick memory foam mattress and a pair of sleeping bags. Comfy! All of that is covered by a mesh-sided tent, which actually looks quite tall above the sleeping platform. I would imagine even someone of my ungainly height could sit upright in this tent.

If the truck does ever come to market, and has the specs Musk claims it should, it’s probably going to be pretty formidable off-road. With 16-inches of ground clearance, an approach angle of 35 degrees, and a departure angle of 28 degrees at full ride height, it should be able to haul itself over some pretty rough terrain. I’m not sure I’d be willing to test it on the Rubicon or at Moab, but certainly some two-trackin’ shouldn’t hurt it.

From rugged to refined, Cybertruck is completely adaptable for your needs. Prepare for every experience with a versatile utilitarian design — including on-board power and compressed air.﻿

I like the idea of on-board power and compressed air, but with the truck being electric, you’ve really got to keep an eye on how much juice you’re using. You wouldn’t want to get stuck out in the woods with a dead truck, would you?

Screenshot : Tesla on YouTube

In the above screenshot, you can see the little panel to the right of the bed which houses the 110 and 220 outlets. Here it is being used to charge the electric Tesla ATV.

The Tesla website says that production of the Cybertruck will begin in 2021. Will overlanding still be as popular then? Does any of this matter? We’ll just have to wait and find out.

