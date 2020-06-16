The Second-Gen Lexus GS's Front/Rear Symmetry Is Just Part Of Its Beauty: Slideshow

Images

andrewpcollins
Andrew P. Collins
Illustration for article titled The Second-Gen Lexus GSs Front/Rear Symmetry Is Just Part Of Its Beauty: Slideshow
Photo: Lexus

My first impression of the second-generation Lexus GS sedan: The taillights and the headlights are the same. That’s so cool! Yes, it was the appreciation of a simpleton, but I was on the right track. The car’s aged beautifully.

The first Lexus GS, penned by Italdesign Giugiaro, was also a looker. Really, it was more aesthetically significant than its successor as one of the best examples of car design transitioning from the “boxy” of the ’80s to the “rounded” of the ’90s.

But the second-gen, which came out toward the end of the ’90s, evolved that original iconoclastic GS design in a mature and elegant way. The new-for-’98 Lexus GS feels fully formed, and not just because the front and rear end lighting mirrors itself.

It’s chunky without being bulky and has a presence without being garish.

2004 was the last year of the GS’s most beautiful body, and the third-gen that replaced it for ’05 started getting flabby and the car’s distinctiveness has been steadily melting away since then.

2004 Lexus GS430
2004 Lexus GS430
Photo: Lexus
2004 Lexus GS430 Front
2004 Lexus GS430 Front
Photo: Lexus
2004 Lexus GS430 Rear
2004 Lexus GS430 Rear
Photo: Lexus
2004 Lexus GS430 Interior
2004 Lexus GS430 Interior
Photo: Lexus
2004 Lexus GS430 Front Quarter
2004 Lexus GS430 Front Quarter
Photo: Lexus
2004 Lexus GS430 Side Profile
2004 Lexus GS430 Side Profile
Photo: Lexus
2004 Lexus GS430 Rear Quarter
2004 Lexus GS430 Rear Quarter
Photo: Lexus
Second-Gen Lexus GS With VeilSide Body Kit
Second-Gen Lexus GS With VeilSide Body Kit
Photo: VeilSide (FavCars)
Second-Gen Lexus GS With VeilSide Body Kit
Second-Gen Lexus GS With VeilSide Body Kit
Photo: VeilSide (FavCars)
Early Second-Gen Lexus GS Group
Early Second-Gen Lexus GS Group
Photo: Lexus
Andrew P. Collins

Reviews Editor, Jalopnik | 1975 International Scout, 1984 Nissan 300ZX, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 1998 Mitsubishi Montero, 2005 Acura TL

