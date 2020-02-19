The Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus GT3 Racer Looks Like Wrath And Sounds Like Thunder

Screenshot : 19Bozzy92

The Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 004C race car took to the track at the Cremona circuit in Italy Tuesday and Wednesday for its first laps of testing. Team owner—and occasional Jalopnik commenter—Jim Glickenhaus had the honor of turning the car’s first ever laps before handing the steering wheel over to test driver Thomas Mutsch for the development work. In late May of this year the car will be entering the Nurburgring 24 in the SPX class, and will later be homologated for GT3 competition all over the world.

Advertisement

The car is based on a hand-built carbon fiber tub assembled at the team’s headquarters in Connecticut. Power in the street car will come from a tuned version of GM’s supercharged 6.2-liter LT4, while the 004C race car will also be LT4 based, but naturally aspirated. This will serve as evolutionary replacement for SCG’s reasonably successful 003C racer that has been on track since 2015.

The design of this car takes the flying buttress concept to its ultimate extension with tons of airflow through there. In its bare carbon bodywork this car looks like it’s driven straight out of hell itself. I can already imagine this all-American beast roaring down the Döttinger Höhe in a couple of months.

The sound, however, is the major thing that makes me sit up and take notice. In both videos you can tell that the big V8 has tons of roaring grunt. This looks and sounds like the mid-engine Corvette we always wanted to see racing in the GT3 class.

Here’s hoping the 004C does America proud at the ‘Ring. I know I’ll be waiving some stars and stripes on race day.