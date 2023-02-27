The Safest New Cars You Can Buy in 2023, According to the IIHS

If you’re in the market for a new set of wheels in 2023, there are a few important considerations to make before dropping the small fortune needed to purchase a new car. Looks, performance and features all come into consideration, but what about safety ratings? If safety plays an important role for your next daily driver, then the latest awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety might interest you.

Every year, the IIHS unveils its long list of award winners for car safety, and 2023 is no different. As is tradition, the testing body has handed out Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick + awards to all manner of vehicles.

In total, 48 models from 2023 earned safety awards this year, with 25 of them picking up the Top Safety Pick + medal. If that sounds like a low number of award winners, it’s because it is! This year, the agency tightened the rules around its road tests and, as a result, handed out less than half the number of medals it did in 2022.

In a statement, IIHS president David Harkey said: “The number of winners is smaller this year because we’re challenging automakers to build on the safety gains they’ve already achieved. ... These models are true standouts in both crashworthiness and crash prevention.”

So, from pickup truck to minivans, click through the following slides to find out what cars are the safest models you can buy in 2023.