Stellantis loves its special editions. From the Dodge Challenger and Charger Jailbreak editions, and Hellcat Redeye, to whatever part of America the Jeep Wrangler is celebrating, when a special edition rolls out — buyers eagerly line up with cash waiting. These special editions don’t typically have much technically different on them, rather many are appearance or feel-good packages. Which brings us to Ram’s new for 2022 TRX Sandblast Edition.

Ram is selling this TRX as “providing customers with even more customization straight from the factory.” Except there isn’t much room for customization when it’s already customized from the factory. So what are you getting in this Sandblast Edition? Visuals and features. The basis for the Sandblast Edition is a TRX equipped with the $10,295 Level 2 Equipment Group. This is essentially a luxury package for the TRX. It gets you things heated and cooled seats for both rows, a HUD display, leather seats, driver safety assistance systems, and a 19 speaker premium sound system.



Outside, you get a unique exterior color called Mojave Dune, along with unique TRX graphics, 18-inch black beadlock capable wheels, spray-in bed liner with cargo tie-down hooks, bed step and cargo area LED lighting set into the brake light. Inside there’s a dual-pane pano roof, carbon fiber accents, a flat bottomed leather steering wheel, leather seats with “Light Frost” accent stitching, a special edition badge for the center console, and a color HUD display that shows the TRX in its special Mojave Dune color.

That’s it. No increased horsepower output or special brakes and tires. Just standard 702 horsepower monster truck. And it’ll cost you. To stand out from the sea of regular TRXs out there, a TRX Sandblast will set you back $100,080 (including destination), and will be available starting this summer.

