If you’ve been keeping an eye on the electric bike space over the past few years, you might have noticed a few fledgling brands coming in and shaking things up faster than cycling stalwarts like Giant, Cannondale and Specialized could hop on the e-bike hype train.



Dutch company VanMoof brought its sleek design and high-tech capabilities to the space with models like the S3, which we reviewed earlier this year and found to be quite lovely to ride. Meanwhile here in the U.S., startup Rad Power Bikes has been assembling some pretty attractive propositions for anyone looking to dip a toe into the e-bike space.

These days, the American company has a range of city bikes, off-road models and even cargo-carrying offerings that can suit a variety of needs and budgets. So it felt like about time we tried one out.

To find out what the company is all about, we’ve got a RadRunner 2 cargo bike to test out for a few weeks in New York.



The bike in question is the second iteration of Rad Power Bikes’ hugely popular cargo bike. It comes in one size that Rad says can accommodate riders from 5’4” up to 6’2”. The company also says it can cover up to 45 miles per charge thanks to its 672Wh battery pack, which is paired with a 750W motor.

The model we’re testing starts at $1,499 and comes with a pair of cable disk brakes, 20” wheels and a luggage rack out back. It also has a neat little display to show you your level of assistance, and there’s a throttle for those moments when you don’t feel like pedaling at all.

We’re gonna be running this thing ‘round New York for a few weeks, taking it grocery shopping, riding into work and I might even see what the largest brass instrument is that I can strap to the back. Who knows.

But what do you want to know about this cute lil bike? Head to the comments section below and ask away!

