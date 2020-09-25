The QX60 Still Gives Infiniti A Chance

Photo : Infiniti

Infiniti’s North American lineup contain s exactly five vehicle s, each continually rais ing the question of why Infiniti tries at all, considering that sales were down across the board last year. But that doesn’t mean things are hopeless. Infiniti can pin some hope on its soon-to-be second-generation QX60.

The QX60 is an eight-year-old model that — like every other entry in Infiniti’s lineup — suffered sagging sales for 2019 . But in contrast to models like the Q50, QX50 and Q60, the QX60's sales declines were in the single digits, not double digits. Further, the QX60 far outsold everything else in Infiniti’s U.S. lineup , some 43,162 last year, with the Q50 coming in a distant second at 25,987.

All of which is a long way of saying that the Infiniti QX60 may be the one car among Infiniti’s offerings — along with the QX80, sales of which were only off 0.5 percent year-over-year in 2019 — that still gives Infiniti a chance. Which makes it not so surprising that Infiniti is beginning to hype the second generation of the QX60, as seen above and below. Infiniti is calling it the QX60 Monograph.

This is a preview of what a production 2021 QX60 will look like, and it seems pretty straightforward and sharp to my eye. Infiniti released no price or option details about the new QX60, but did say that the production car would arrive next year along with a QX55, according to Automotive News, a model I assume will slot just below it. These two cars should do alr ight in the U. S., and indeed must , lest Infiniti pull out of the market altogether as it did in Europe.

Photo : Infiniti

Photo : Infiniti

Photo : Infiniti

Photo : Infiniti

Photo : Infiniti

Photo : Infiniti

Photo : Infiniti

Photo : Infiniti

Photo : Infiniti

