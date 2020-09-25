Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
News

The QX60 Still Gives Infiniti A Chance

erikshilling
Erik Shilling
Filed to:Infiniti QX60
Infiniti QX60infiniti qx60 monographInfiniti
30
Save
Illustration for article titled The QX60 Still Gives Infiniti A Chance
Photo: Infiniti

Infiniti’s North American lineup contains exactly five vehicles, each continually raising the question of why Infiniti tries at all, considering that sales were down across the board last year. But that doesn’t mean things are hopeless. Infiniti can pin some hope on its soon-to-be second-generation QX60.

Advertisement

The QX60 is an eight-year-old model that like every other entry in Infiniti’s lineup — suffered sagging sales for 2019. But in contrast to models like the Q50, QX50 and Q60, the QX60's sales declines were in the single digits, not double digits. Further, the QX60 far outsold everything else in Infiniti’s U.S. lineup, some 43,162 last year, with the Q50 coming in a distant second at 25,987.

All of which is a long way of saying that the Infiniti QX60 may be the one car among Infiniti’s offerings along with the QX80, sales of which were only off 0.5 percent year-over-year in 2019 — that still gives Infiniti a chance. Which makes it not so surprising that Infiniti is beginning to hype the second generation of the QX60, as seen above and below. Infiniti is calling it the QX60 Monograph.

Advertisement

This is a preview of what a production 2021 QX60 will look like, and it seems pretty straightforward and sharp to my eye. Infiniti released no price or option details about the new QX60, but did say that the production car would arrive next year along with a QX55, according to Automotive News, a model I assume will slot just below it. These two cars should do alright in the U.S., and indeed must, lest Infiniti pull out of the market altogether as it did in Europe.

undefined
Photo: Infiniti
G/O Media may get a commission
Grab the Latest iPad for $300 ($30 Off)
Apple iPad 8th Gen (Late 2020)
Apple iPad 8th Gen (Late 2020)
undefined
Photo: Infiniti
undefined
Photo: Infiniti
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: Infiniti
undefined
Photo: Infiniti
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: Infiniti
undefined
Photo: Infiniti
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: Infiniti
undefined
Photo: Infiniti
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: Infiniti
Erik Shilling

News Editor at Jalopnik. 2008 Honda Fit Sport.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

How To Replace Only The Rubber Strip On Your Windshield Wiper

Hey Maybe Someone Go Check And See If GM's Truck Designers Are OK

At $63,500, Could This 2017 Tesla Model X 75D Mean X Finally Marks The Spot?

The Grille Isn't The Problem

DISCUSSION

Shiftright
Shiftright

Very attractive and refreshingly unadorned, but disappointed by the requisite angry / judging robot face.