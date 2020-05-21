The Production Of The Third Generation Maserati Quattroporte Proves Love Exists

You never expect that the history of a car will teach you a life lesson. However, upon learning about the production of the third generation Maserati Quattroporte struck a chord. I had to look deep inside myself. A lot of buried emotions came back to light, and I even shed a tear. From the history of the development of the Maserati Quattroporte I learned a lot about the sort of relationship I deserve.

In 1968, Maserati was taken in by Citroën. They wanted to work together to do amazing things as a pair, like design an engine for the upcoming SM. Naturally, this is how we always feel when we start a new relationship—hopeful, excited, a lot of plans. You can never imagine how things could possibly go wrong.

The second-generation Quattroporte Image : Maserati

The 1973 oil crisis put a serious strain on the Maserati/ Citroën partnership, or as they are better known by their celebrity couple name- Citroati (Masroën?). The two began to have serious money problems; one of the major reasons a relationship falls apart, and this one was no exception.

Maserati and Citroën separated. The breakup, like any, hurt. Maserati didn’t recognize the company looking back in the mirror. Why had it let itself become so French? This wasn’t its true self. I mean, a V6? It was a new low. Things seemed dire. But then, an Argentinian man with a passion for true Italian sports cars came and swept Maserati off its feet.

Alejandro De Tomaso, the man behind De Tomaso Automobili, came in to build Maserati back up. He knew the Quattroporte had lost sight of its Italian heritage and what made it special. De Tomaso brought back Maserati’s hand-built V8 engine, cushy leather, and fabulous wood trim throughout the interior. He whispered, “you’re beautiful just the way you are, and don’t you ever forget it.” And thus, the third-generation Quattroporte was made.

There were a lot of personal takeaways here—I need to reevaluate my romantic choices, number one. I need a bigger engine, and maybe I need an Argentinian man to cherish my roots and love me the way I deserve.

Watch the video above to see the transformation one can go through once the right person enters their life.