Photo: Project 1 Racing

The Project 1 Racing Porsche with drivers Egidio Perfetti, Patrick Lindsey and Jörg Bergmeister is the current GTE AM class points leader going into the final race of the FIA WEC 2018/2019 superseason. To celebrate the potential championship, the team contracted American artist Richard Phillips to design an art car livery for the #56 car to race at Le Mans, with assistance from renowned livery design master Andy Blackmore.

“Art Cars have a long history in Le Mans and this stunning design continues the story”, team manager Axel Funke told dailysportscar. “Our first season in the World Endurance Championship has been a special one for all of us and we’re all the more excited about presenting our fans and partners with another highlight for the most important race of the year.”

“This is a great chance to display my art in a completely new way,” the artist, Phillips commented. “I decided to combine three works for this Le Mans design. That’s a new aspect and shows how everything in terms of car design can be transposed and put into practice. I’m very proud of the result and hope to provide fans with a lot of pleasure.”

For years I have complained that race cars don’t take enough risks on liveries, and way too many of them use white, red, and black. It’s made race tracks way more boring than they should be. This is an incredible use of color and the space the car provides to make something creative and different and vibrant. I’m a fan of this project, and hope it spreads to more teams.