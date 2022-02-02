Polestar and parent company Volvo are clearly ready for climate change to turn our world into a frozen hellscape. They’ve just come out with the Polestar 2 Arctic Circle – a one- off special designed to absolutely destroy any sort of frigid conditions with sideways, rally-style fun.

It’s based on a long-range, dual-motor, all-wheel drive Polestar 2 with the optional Performance Pack. That’s a $5,000 extra that includes Ohlins shocks and Brembo front brake calipers. It’s got about 249 miles of range and can scamper to 60 in 4.5 seconds.

To create the Arctic Circle, Polestar had to make some changes. The ride was heightened by more than an inch while power and torque were bumped to a beefy 469 HP and 502 lb-ft. That’s up from 408 and 487, respectively. It’s also got custom studded winter tires riding on 19-inch OZ Racing rally wheels.

The Ohins have been specially tuned and made 30 percent softer. Polestar is keeping it a secret as to how they were able to pull off the power bump and higher ride. It’s also a safe bet the spikey-death tires impact the hatch’s range as well.



But, damn does it look good.

The Arctic Circle also sports new front and rear braces as well as a prototype launch control system. Also included are four Stedi Quad Pro LED lights and a carbon skid plate. In case you somehow manage to get it stuck, Polestar is throwing in a carbon-fiber shovel and recovery strap in the trun k.

This may all sound so great, and I know you’re looking up how to finance one of these bad boys right now, but ya can’t.

Polestar says the Arctic Circle is and will continue to be a one-off show car that you can’t buy – even if you’ve got the cash. A damn shame.