The Petersen Automotive Museum Would Love To Show You Its New Supercar Exhibition

Image : Rob Emslie

Whether it be a man, a car or a fast-food combo portion, adding “super” to any name implies that it is something extravagant. The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles has a new supercar exhibition, and to say the least, it’s pretty super.

The pandemic has been tough on many business categories, but while some can pivot to carryout or home delivery service, it’s generally the rule that museums don’t take kindly to their wares leaving the building.

That’s been a special challenge for the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. After all, their exhibits are all about getting out and going places. The museum’s latest show, “Supercars: A Century of Spectacle and Speed,” was conceived and launched under the cloud of the pandemic. With the museum constrained by enforced closure, visitors cannot enter the display.

That’s a shame, but we can still give you a virtual look at some of the highlights. Before we get started, however, we have to establish — at least on the Petersen’s terms — just what a supercar is. For the purposes of this show, the museum came up with a set of criteria that was subjective and objective. First and foremost, any car chosen had to represent the pinnacle of its era’s performance and audacity of style.

Next, the car had to maintain an air of exclusivity. That’s why you won’t find a Corvette among this exhibit’s showpieces. Sorry, Chevy fans, they’re just too common. The last requirement was that the cars needed to be older than the 2005 model year. The reason for that: the Petersen is planning a hypercar exhibit to follow, and they have set the 2005 introduction of the Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 as the starting point for that show. With that all in mind, let’s look at some Supercars.