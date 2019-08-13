Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevy eCOPO Camaro was something of a surprise—no one was really expecting a fully electric drag racer to show up at the 2018 SEMA show. Just like how, I’m sure, no one could have reasonably expected to own the thing one day in the near future. But if you’ve got some cash just laying around, this bad boy is going to auction on Friday.

Russo and Steele have posted the listing ahead of its Monterey Car Week auction. There’s no estimated price just yet on this bad boy, but I can imagine that an all-electric drag car that can knock out a nine second quarter mile is going to draw quite a bit of attention.

This is actually a tried-and-true GM-built car that, yes, even has a VIN number. However, Chevy doesn’t actually own it, according to CNET. Because it was developed in partnership with Hancock and Lane Racing, they’re likely the ones with a claim to the vehicle and thus are probably the ones who are selling it.

The specs on this thing are pretty damn great. The eCOPO has two BorgWarner electric motors that are powered by four 200-volt batteries. To compete on track, it would need to make some impressive power—how does 700 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque sound? Add to that the one-of-a-kind eCOPO touches, and you’re guaranteed one hell of a gnarly vehicle.

I gotta say, I’m going to be jealous as hell of whoever walks away with this thing.