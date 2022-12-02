The all-electric Volkswagen ID.3 seems like a pretty good car, a small and sensible hatchback that isn’t sold in America because we don’t deserve nice things. If you wanted to knock it, however, you might say it looks a little boring. That’s something that’s seemingly going to be fixed for its second-generation, according to these new renders straight from Volkswagen, at least.

VW said Friday that the car will make a full reveal in the spring, with orders in Germany to start this month, though some customers might not get their new ID.3s till late next year because of various supply chain issues and high demand. The second-gen starts at €43,995, or about $46,300, a number that doesn’t account for tax incentives, which vary by country.

The looks of the car are the point for now, in any case. So is this screen, which, like the car itself, is appropriately sized.

From Volkswagen:

The new ID.3 is equipped with the latest software generation, which improves system performance and is able to receive over-the-air updates. In addition, the standard equipment package has had an upgrade: it now includes a display with a diagonal measurement of 12 inches (30.5 centimetres), a removable luggage compartment floor and a centre console with two cup holders.

Functions such as Plug & Charge and the intelligent Electric Vehicle Route Planner make the charging experience in the new ID.3 even more straightforward and convenient. VW is using the latest generation of fully integrated assist systems in the ID.3. Stand-out examples of this are the optionally available Travel Assist with Swarm Data and the Park Assist Plus with Memory Function. “Part of our mission at Volkswagen is to offer state-of-the-art technologies and innovations across all models, including compact vehicles, and the ID.3 exemplifies this – for example when it comes to new convenience and assist systems:we are taking the next step forward on the way to highly automated driving with the use of swarm data in the latest Travel Assist”, explains Kai Grünitz, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Development.

This is a car with advanced tech for the people, in other words, a sort of people’s car, an interesting idea from Volkswagen. Actually, though, it’s for people who aren’t American, as a spokesman confirmed that there are “currently no plans to sell ID.3 in the U.S..” That’s a bummer, but at least we still get to look at it.

