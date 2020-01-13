The Next Subaru WRX STI Is Probably Going To Look Like This Hot Japanese Wagon

Subaru showed off the new Subaru Levorg STI Sport concept wagon at the Tokyo Auto Salon and if history is any indication it’s probably almost exactly what the next Subaru WRX STI is going to look like. That’s a very good thing.

Back in 2013, the first Levorg wagon concept previewed the then-upcoming Subaru WRX, which debuted two years later in 2015. If Subaru hasn’t learned anything since then, there’s a good chance the new Subaru Levorg STI Sport concept at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon will end up looking a lot like the next-generation WRX STI.

It’s fair to say this Levorg STI Sport concept already looks a lot like the current WRX, but the styling elements have all been tuned to be more creased and a little more dramatic, with a bolder hexagon-shaped grille, headlights that appear a little more embedded in the body of the car, and wider, boxier taillights that are now connected by a piece of black plastic.

Subaru’s press release for the STI Sport concept claims the model features the company’s first-ever electronically-controlled dampers, and will adjust power, steering, all-wheel drive, and dampers to offer multiple drive mode settings.

Of course, having not seen much of the next-gen WRX, any connection is all speculation based on the past. We’re not likely to ever get the Levorg wagon stateside, so it makes sense to repurpose its design on the models we do get.

There’s also a rumor the next-gen WRX STI is being co-developed with Toyota, similar to the BRZ and Scion FR-S co-development, possibly as a two-door model. It’d likely keep a tuned version of its 2.0-liter engine and a six-speed manual, though, so that’s cool.

We’ll probably see the next WRX and STI in the next couple of years. I don’t know about a two-door, but whatever it takes to get it done, I guess.

