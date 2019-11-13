The New Land Rover Defender Looks Slick As Hell In The Next Bond Movie

There’s an ungodly amount of vehicles in the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time To Die, but out of all of them it seems like the new 2020 Land Rover Defender is going to get the most action.

We’re finally starting to get some teases for the new Bond movie, and the latest is a clip of the stunt team hyping up the new Defender in its big-screen debut:

The picture car appears to be a Defender 110, the longer-wheelbase model, in a blacked-out trim we haven’t seen yet. As for any other mods, stuntperson Jessica Hawkins claims it’s “pretty much standard, as it would be out of the factory,” which I kind of doubt! Unless new Defenders are normally capable of coming through jumps and stuff just fine!

But it’s cool that we’re going to get an off-road action sequence, with what appears to be some muddy terrain and maybe a river? It’s unclear from the teaser what all is involved—by design—or how many Defenders will actually be on screen, but it should be a good time. Hopefully it lives up to the great E28 BMW M5 chase from Mission: Impossible Fallout.

The Defender joins a Land Rover Series III spotted on set months ago, Land Rover Discovery, Jaguar XF, and the Aston Martin DB5, 1977 Vantage V8, 2020 DBS Superleggera, and the new Valhalla supercar. Full movie, then.

No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s supposed final outing as James Bond, will hit theaters in April.