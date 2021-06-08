The New Kia Sportage Has Lovably Complex Looks

Photo : Kia

The 2022 Kia Sportage is “all-new” in Kia’s words, which is marketing but usually “all-new” also indicates that it is a new generation, itself also marketing but a form of marketing we have generally agreed to accept, given that there frequently are big differences between generations of cars. This new one, for example, looks a whole lot different.

And, make no mistake, the 2022 Kia Sportage is primarily about the looks, at least for now, as Kia unveiled official images of the global Sportage on Tuesday, with information about local variants and powertrains and such to follow. (It will probably be basically the same setup as the Hyundai Tucson, the Sportage’s sister car.)

The Sportage’s styling is part of a design philosophy at Kia called Opposites United that I won’t be mentioning again. I do quite like the styling, though, in that it manages to be over complicated but in a good way, unlike, say, modern trucks. And don’t sleep on the wheels.

Photo : Kia

Kia also says that for the first-time ever there will be a “bolder” trim for Sportage . It’s called the Sportage X-Line.

a bolder model has been specifically designed to convey a more confident, vigorous and versatile character. The all-new Sportage X-Line features a unique bumper, side sill and curved roof rack. On the inside, customers can choose between a signature sage green or black seating, as well as bold quilting and black metal wood to further bring to life the model’s confident persona.

Inside, meanwhile, the design is less busy, at least compared to other modern cars, some of which feel like airplane cockpits but in a bad way. This one has a screen that looks a little too big but, otherwise, the interior is relatively restrained. Luxurious, even.

Photo : Kia

Photo : Kia

Only the Forte outsold the Kia Sportage in America last year, so you’ll be seeing this car a lot here one day, maybe as early as next year, as a 2022 or 2023 model. Make your peace with it now.

