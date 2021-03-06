The New Jeep Wagoneer Reportedly Boasts An Amazon Fire TV

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept. Photo : FCA / Stellantis

While we won’t know specifics about the new 2022 Jeep Wagoneer until its official launch on March 11, 2021, Autoweek has reported we can expect one thing: Amazon Fire TV screens integrated into the Uconnect infotainment system.

Fire TV is Amazon’s answer to streaming services, but it also lets you play video games, listen to music, and use other apps. And Jeep is going to be the first manufacturer to implement that software in an automotive setting. Autoweek reports that it’ll have the same interface as your Fire TV in your home, and you’ll be able to use your account no problem. Basically, you can start watching a show at home, then get in the car and keep watching from where you left off.

Jeep wants you to know that this isn’t going to be available to distract drivers, since the tech isn’t available while the vehicle is in motion. Only passengers can use Fire TV in that case. But the driver will be able to access it while in park. Always a bonus if you end up spending a lot of time in parking lots waiting for appointments nowadays.

You’ll also be able to download content. So, if you’re heading off to on a road trip through the middle of absolutely nowhere, you’ll still be able to finish your show without needing to stream it from the internet. Considering the prevalence of “screens” as an answer to my earlier question about keeping kids happy on the road, this is going to be a boon for families that see themselves on the road on a regular basis.

This is all fine and dandy, but it does raise a big question: what are these screens going to look like? It’s one thing to provide a neat bit of technology to keep parents around the world sane. It’s another to do it on a screen that sticks out from the rest of the interior like a sore thumb. But we won’t know more until the 11th.