The New Genesis G80 Sport Gets Halo Warthog Technology To Obliterate Corners

The new Genesis G80 Sport has been overhauled with all-wheel drive and an optional new rear-wheel steering setup to grip through corners like a Halo Warthog that’s low enough to the ground to not flip over.

If you don’t like the Halo Warthog reference, which is the name for the game’s big Space Marine 4X4 that steers with all four wheels, then perhaps you will be more impressed to know the Genesis rear-wheel steering system is also similar to the setup on the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but not at S-Class prices.

The G80 is currently available with a 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder making 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque and a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 making 375 HP and 391 lb-ft of torque, but those options may change for the new Sport model.



Details on the new rear-steer system will be shared at a later date, as well as power and pricing, apparently. The statement makes no mention of it, but the images in the Genesis press release also revealed the G80 Sport will either be available, or could come standard with all-wheel drive as well.

Genesis did announce the G80 Sport gets a new dark gloss chrome grille, black bezels around the headlights, dark chrome on the side moldings, a tweaked rear bumper with a new diffuser design, and the brand’s G-Matrix patterned 20-inch dark alloy wheels with either red or black brake calipers.



The G80 Sport’s interior gets three color options including Sevilla red dressing and dashboard trims now available in what Genesis claims is real aluminum or real carbon, as well as a new diamond pattern option. You even have the choice between matching diamond or V-patterned seat quilting.

As someone who personally thinks the current BMW 5 Series is the best car that the German automaker sells at the moment, I’m very curious if competition from this new Genesis G80 Sport will make even my favorite BMW a little less significant. Unfortunately, the full power, specs and pricing will be announced closer to the G80 Sport’s sale date this fall.