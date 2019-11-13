The New Ferrari Roma Is A Swoopy And Classy Road Trip Supercar

The Ferrari Roma’s smooth silhouette, long snout, and relaxed posture remind me of the Ferrari Maranello. That should be enough to get your attention since that super coupe was one of the greatest design triumphs of the 1990s. But it looks like the Roma will be pretty hot in its own right.



A full rundown on the Roma is set to be released at the vehicle’s official launch, scheduled for Thursday, November 14 at 7:30 a.m. US eastern time (1:30 p.m. local time in Rome) but there’s already a pretty cool website up showing off a few angles and details. You owe it to yourself to check it out and scroll down at least far enough to find the “play start-up sound” button.

Ferrari announced that the Roma will run a mid-front mounted 3855cc turbo V8 claiming 612 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission shared with the SF90 Stradale is placed at the rear axle for weight distribution.

Ferrari is promising a stopped-to-62 mph time of 3.4 seconds and top speed north of 199 mph. The car should be nice and stable at speed too, measuring about 183 inches in length with a ~105-inch wheelbase.

No curb weight has been posted yet but the lightest version of the Roma will weigh about 3,245 without any fluids or fuel, according to the company.

I’m more interested in the design which, as I opened with, takes me back to a more reserved and classy cruiser vibe from Ferrari, as we’ve seen on the Maranello and 456. The fact that we’re getting the first images of it in silver as opposed to red underscores that aesthetic.

The press release has some blather about “dolce vita,” and I’m imagining the sweetness of burbling through some upcountry New England roads in this masterpiece with the windows cracked, heat blasting and a hot latte in the cupholder while leafs get whipped up and blown around in my noisy (but classy-noisy) wake of wind. Sweet life, indeed.

Ferrari refers to the Roma as a “2+ coupe” so I figured like it might have a tiny little back seat, and UPDATE the company has confirmed that’s the case since I first published this . At press time I didn’t see any interior pictures beyond one of the dashboard, but I guess it might be feasible to cram two tiny people behind the driver and passenger of this thing.



We can see that the front passenger gets their own little infotainment screen, which seems fun. I dig the way the general smooth calmness of the exterior carries over to the cockpit.

More details will come out at the car’s launch party on Nov. 14. I’m particularly curious about the door handles; they seem to be a somewhat unusual shape. In the meantime, I’m just going back to my autumn road trip Ferrari fantasy.