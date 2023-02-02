The Most Interesting Cars in the Fukushima Exclusion Zone

Nearly 12 years ago, tidal waves rocked the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan, cutting off power to its cooling systems and causing a meltd own. It was the biggest nuclear disaster since Chernobyl, and it left a swath of the country irradiated — unusable and abandoned. Over a decade later, the area remains empty, but the bits and pieces of life left behind by evacuees still persevere.

This, as you might expect, includes cars. Excursions into the exclusion zone reveal all sorts of interesting vehicles left behind by nearby residents. The area’s a veritable cornucopia of JDM machinery, off-roaders and sports cars alike — all left unusable by the plant’s radiation. But just because we can’t use these cars doesn’t mean we can’t gawk at them, and YouTubers like Exploring the Unbeaten Path will throw themselves in radiation’s way to give us a peek at the cars left to rot. Here are some of the most interesting left behind.