The Most Interesting Cars in the Fukushima Exclusion Zone

Japan

The cars are set to be scrapped, because radiation, but at least we can enjoy them from afar.

By
Steve DaSilva
Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars in the Fukushima Exclusion Zone
Screenshot: Exploring the Unbeaten Path on YouTube

Nearly 12 years ago, tidal waves rocked the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan, cutting off power to its cooling systems and causing a meltdown. It was the biggest nuclear disaster since Chernobyl, and it left a swath of the country irradiated — unusable and abandoned. Over a decade later, the area remains empty, but the bits and pieces of life left behind by evacuees still persevere.

This, as you might expect, includes cars. Excursions into the exclusion zone reveal all sorts of interesting vehicles left behind by nearby residents. The area’s a veritable cornucopia of JDM machinery, off-roaders and sports cars alike — all left unusable by the plant’s radiation. But just because we can’t use these cars doesn’t mean we can’t gawk at them, and YouTubers like Exploring the Unbeaten Path will throw themselves in radiation’s way to give us a peek at the cars left to rot. Here are some of the most interesting left behind.

Honda S2000

Honda S2000

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars in the Fukushima Exclusion Zone
Screenshot: Exploring the Unbeaten Path on YouTube

We got the S2000 in the United States, but they’re always a pleasure to see in the wild. This one, unfortunately, will only ever be seen in this very spot.

Mazda Carol

Mazda Carol

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars in the Fukushima Exclusion Zone
Screenshot: Exploring the Unbeaten Path on YouTube

Do you ever think about how much better cars of this era looked in Japan? While American automakers came off as only concerned with making the largest vehicles allowable under the current laws of physics, Japanese designers actually worked to ensure their cars were pretty.

Nissan Skyline R32

Nissan Skyline R32

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars in the Fukushima Exclusion Zone
Screenshot: Exploring the Unbeaten Path on YouTube

Just because you can’t take your car with you, doesn’t mean you can’t take parts. I mean, the concern here is with irradiated metal, so you absolutely should not take parts. But R32 Skylines aren’t getting any more plentiful, so it seems people are taking the risk.

Daihatsu HiJet

Daihatsu HiJet

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars in the Fukushima Exclusion Zone
Screenshot: Exploring the Unbeaten Path on YouTube

Not everything has to be fast or gorgeous. Look at this HiJet and tell me it isn’t a more practical vehicle than 90 percent of what you see on American roads. Your pickup truck doesn’t impress me. A HiJet does.

Suzuki Carry

Suzuki Carry

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars in the Fukushima Exclusion Zone
Screenshot: Exploring the Unbeaten Path on YouTube

Look at that face! I’ve really only seen these in white or the occasional green, but this faded yellow is a joy to behold. It even has matching fog lights!

Low Riders

Low Riders

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars in the Fukushima Exclusion Zone
Screenshot: Exploring the Unbeaten Path on YouTube

If you thought lowriders were a purely American automotive subculture, you thought wrong. Things may look a little different over in Japan, different body styles and badges, but the desire to cruise low and slow is universal.

Toyota Crown

Toyota Crown

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars in the Fukushima Exclusion Zone
Screenshot: Exploring the Unbeaten Path on YouTube

Americans would be forgiven for not knowing the Toyota Crown existed prior to its current generation, but it’s been a mainstay in Japan since approximately the dawn of human civilization. Maybe earlier, as carbon dating attempts on the earliest Crowns have proved unreliable.

Honda Acty

Honda Acty

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars in the Fukushima Exclusion Zone
Screenshot: Exploring the Unbeaten Path on YouTube

This Acty likely wasn’t in the best shape before the Fukuhsima meltdown, and time certainly hasn’t helped it. The grime on the windshield, the lilting suspension, the discolored headlights. If Japan produced Midwest emo albums, this would be a cover.

Race-Ready Datsun

Race-Ready Datsun

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars in the Fukushima Exclusion Zone
Screenshot: Exploring the Unbeaten Path on YouTube

Many cars left behind in Fukushima’s exclusion zone were typical, banal daily drivers. But some look to have been truly cared for — at least, sometime in their lives. This Datsun is rusted and rotted now, but there was a time when someone lovingly applied those decals, that livery, those fender garnishes. There’s even a Datsun sticker, which the car wore with pride until it faded and cracked. I like to think it’s still proud.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars in the Fukushima Exclusion Zone
Screenshot: Exploring the Unbeaten Path on YouTube

The bane of Takumi Fujiwara’s existence, the Lan Evo was a force to be reckoned with on the rally stage and the street. Now they all make 700 horsepower on YouTube, but there was a time when these could be found cruising mountain passes at reasonable, even mundane 500-horsepower numbers.

