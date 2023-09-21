The Most Handsome Formula 1 Drivers Of The Past, Ranked

In the world of motorsport, the moment a woman admits that a driver is handsome, Men™ will immediately descend to inform you that you are actually not a real race fan, since obviously you only watch Formula 1 because the drivers are hot. If that were the case, then I must be particularly great at time traveling, because today, I’m ranking the most handsome drivers of the past.

I am defining “the past” as any time prior to my birth year, though this is largely an arbitrary boundary because my tastes are decidedly more vintage and generally hand-picked from the central sheaf of images in motorsport books published before my parents were born. Obviously, discovering that Peter Collins was quite the handsome gentleman after being introduced to him almost exclusively through the written word means I’m only interested in racing for the dudes.

Now, without further ado, let’s start looking at some fellas.