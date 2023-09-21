The Most Handsome Formula 1 Drivers Of The Past, Ranked

Racing

The Most Handsome Formula 1 Drivers Of The Past, Ranked

Having a nice face won't make you a good race car driver, but it will make you a lot more marketable

By
Elizabeth Blackstock
Comments (3)
Mario Andretti, left, of Nazareth, Penn., and Jacky Ickx of Belgium, give a victory sign after they won the Six-Hour Daytona Continental driving a Ferrari 312P at the Daytona International Speedway in Fla., Feb. 6, 1972.
Photo: AP (AP)

In the world of motorsport, the moment a woman admits that a driver is handsome, Men™ will immediately descend to inform you that you are actually not a real race fan, since obviously you only watch Formula 1 because the drivers are hot. If that were the case, then I must be particularly great at time traveling, because today, I’m ranking the most handsome drivers of the past.

I am defining “the past” as any time prior to my birth year, though this is largely an arbitrary boundary because my tastes are decidedly more vintage and generally hand-picked from the central sheaf of images in motorsport books published before my parents were born. Obviously, discovering that Peter Collins was quite the handsome gentleman after being introduced to him almost exclusively through the written word means I’m only interested in racing for the dudes.

Now, without further ado, let’s start looking at some fellas.

12. Jo Bonnier

Swedish race driver Joakim Bonnier poses at his Swiss villa with a McLaren BRM formula race car hanging on the wall in Le Muids, Switzerland, Jan. 29, 1972. Bonnier was killed racing at Le Mans in June 1972
Photo: AP (AP)

I like Jo Bonnier largely because he looks like a time traveler from 1992 who decided he belonged in the motorsport scene of the 1960s but wanted to keep his beard. Bonnier’s family is so wealthy that they have their own Wikipedia page, but rather than go on to utilize his ability to speak six languages to further the Bonnier publishing business, he decided to use it to race instead — his first vehicle of choice being a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Bonnier raced in F1 between 1956 and 1971, scoring just one win. He also tried his hand at Le Mans 13 times and failed to finish 12 of them — but when he did finish, it was in second place overall alongside Graham Hill in a Ferrari 330P. Bonnier was killed during the 1974 running of the race.

11. Keke Rosberg

1983: Portrait of Williams Ford driver Keke Roseberg of Finland before the European Grand Prix at the Brands Hatch circuit in England. Roseberg retired from the race with engine problems
Photo: Mike Powell/Allsport (Getty Images)

Keke Rosberg is one of those drivers who is conditionally handsome, and that condition is that he sports a mustache. In this scenario, he’s quite the fine-looking fella.

Roberg competed in F1 between 1978 and 1986, taking five wins and one World Drivers’ Championship, which came in 1982. More modern motorsport fans are probably more familiar with his son Nico, who retired after matching his dad’s WDC record.

10. Jim Clark

Image for article titled The Most Handsome Formula 1 Drivers Of The Past, Ranked
Photo: Victor Blackman/Express (Getty Images)

Jim Clark’s appeal comes from the fact that this shy sheep farmer always seemed a bit awkward around his fellow racers, something that makes him as endearing as he is tragic. The two-time World Drivers’ Champion and 1965 Indy 500 winner was a versatile legend behind the wheel, and his career promised to be a long one filled with success in multiple motorsport disciplines. Sadly, he was killed in a Formula 2 crash at Hockenheim when he was just 32 years old.

9. Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna of Brazil sits aboard the #12 Camel Team Lotus Honda Lotus 99T Honda RA166E V6 turbo during practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix on 11th April 1987 at the Autodromo Internacional Nelson Piquet Jacarepagua circuit near Rio de Janeiro
Photo: Simon Bruty (Getty Images)

I have many mixed feelings about Ayrton Senna. I know he’s a “legend” and an “icon” of the sport, but I also tend to find myself fundamentally disagreeing with the three-time Champion’s approach to racing. I’m not particularly sure how anyone can actually, truly believe that they’re endowed with a God-given right to succeed in their chosen discipline, but I do admittedly agree that he had talent. Talent, and a nice face — a great combination.

8. Peter Revson

U.S. racing driver Peter Revson attends a race, May 24, 1969.
Photo: AP (AP)

Despite the fact that Peter Revson was born to one of the founders of the Revlon cosmetics company, the American racer became something of a black sheep in his family when he decided to pursue motorsport after sampling a smattering of classes at Columbia University, Cornell University, and the University of Hawaii. Revson had about $12,000 — or $100,000 today, adjusted for inflation — when he decided to pursue his Formula 1 dream by moving to the United Kingdom.

Revson took two wins in a career that started in 1964, fell apart, and then ran again from 1971 to his death in 1974. He was killed during a test session before the 1974 South African Grand Prix. Interestingly, Revson was replaced by racer Tom Pryce, who would be killed at the very same Grand Prix three years later.

7. Dan Gurney

American racing driver Dan Gurney (1931 - 2018, in car) takes part in the British Grand Prix at Brands Hatch, UK, 20th July 1968.
Photo: George W. Hales/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

Is Dan Gurney the most conventional choice for a list of handsome drivers? Perhaps not. However, I have to admit that there’s something particularly appealing about a hot rodder who decided to try his hand at some of the most elite forms of motorsport in the world.

Gurney only won four F1 races, but that doesn’t tell the whole story, which includes a long period where Gurney opted to develop his own American F1 team rather than race for someone else. He is also one of the few drivers to win a race in a car he designed for a team he ran.

6. Didier Pironi

Didier Pironi - Un coeur gros comme ça (1981)

Didier Pironi was part of the tragic Ferrari lineup in 1982. He took three whole race wins during his F1 career, but the baby-faced driver is perhaps best known for his rivalry with teammate Gilles Villeneuve (which was covered beautifully in a Sky Sports documentary earlier this year). Pironi’s softer features don’t seem to be those of a villain, but in the Villeneuve v. Pironi battle, that’s what he became: The man who broke team orders to take victory at San Marino, so enraging Villeneuve that the French-Canadian racer drove himself to death in qualifying for the following race.

The end to Pironi’s story was just as tragic. After suffering an F1 career-ending crash, he turned to powerboat racing, a sport in which he was killed in 1987.

5. Peter Collins

5. Peter Collins

British racing driver Peter Collins celebrating his win at the British Grand Prix, Silverstone, July 19th 1958. Collins would be killed the same year at the German Grand Prix
Photo: Ronald Dumont/Express (Getty Images)

I try not to give the British credit for anything, but Peter Collins may have been one of the finest-looking racing exports from the United Kingdom. After being expelled from school, the conventionally handsome Collins took up work in his father’s garage before he started dabbling in motorsport.

Collins was one of the early F1 competitors, racing between 1952 and 1958. He was, unfortunately, one of the many Ferrari drivers who was killed during that era; his death during the 1958 German Grand Prix almost perfectly echoed that of Luigi Musso, who was killed at the French Grand Prix earlier that year.

4. Eugenio Castellotti

F1 Stories: Eugenio Castellotti, l’eterno erede di Ascari

Ah, Eugenio Castellotti. This handsome Italian driver was reputedly a hit with the ladies, and he became engaged to ballerina and actress Delia Scala in 1957 — which was Castellotti’s third year of Formula 1 competition. While he never won a race, Castellotti was largely considered the second coming of Alberto Ascari, so hopes for him were high.

Sadly, Castellotti was killed during a private Ferrari test session in 1957.

3. Masten Gregory

Masten Gregory, also known as the “Kansas City Flash,” stole my heart because he, too, cannot race without a thick pair of glasses helping him see. Gregory maintained his youthful looks despite racing in one of the most dangerous eras in motorsport history, and he funded his career with money from his family’s insurance company empire. He never won a Formula 1 race in his 46 starts, but he was able to find a massively successful career in endurance racing, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans overall once, and twice in class.

2. Jacky Ickx

F1 Tribute - Jacky Ickx

I like Jacky Ickx for a lot of reasons. He’s one of the most successful racers of all time, with six wins at Le Mans under his belt, even if he scored a mere eight wins in F1. He also kind of seemed like an asshole, which is something I admire deeply, especially now that he has an Instagram page where he’s turned out to be one of the greatest grandpa figures motorsport could have ever asked for.

1. François Cevert

French Formula One racing driver Francois Cevert, talking to reporters, at Silverstone, England, July 15, 1971.
Photo: AP (AP)

If you know anything about me as a person, you know this was inevitable. My fascination with the horribly handsome François Cevert was one of the primary reasons I’m even writing about race cars today. Was I mystified by his beautiful blue eyes and swath of curly 1970s hair? Absolutely. Did I become enthralled in the ins and outs of F1 history as a result? Yes indeed.

Cevert won a single race in his brief F1 career, the 1971 United States Grand Prix at Watkins Glen. He was killed at the same event just two years later, spurring his Tyrrell teammate Jackie Stewart to retire from the dangerous sport.

