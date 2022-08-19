It looks like Range Rover has finally figured out how to be an uber-exclusive brand. The British off-road brand used Monterey Car Week to drop its most exclusive and expensive model ever: the 2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition.

If you have to ask you, can’t afford it. Range Rover is making just 17 of this bespoke special edition cars, and they’re exclusively for the U.S. Each one will cost $345,000. So what makes it so special?



The whole package is inspired by the beautiful nature and scenery of the California coastline in Carmel. I honestly get it. If you’ve never been to Carmel, it’s gorgeous. The exterior of the Range Rover is painted in special bronze paint called Satin Bronze. Huge 23-inch dark gray wheels with matching Satin Bronze inserts round out the exterior. Power comes from a twin-turbo 523 horsepower V8.



Inside, there’s room to stretch out. The Range Rover SV Carmel is only available in a long wheelbase, four-seat configuration. I’m glad more automakers are seeing my various shouts of needing more blue interiors. Range Rover got the memo as the seats in this thing are covered in Liberty Blue leather with contrasting Caraway brown rear leather seats. The four-seat configuration allows for a full-length center console. It houses electronically deployable club tables and cup holders, and it a fridge that boasts Dartington Crystal glassware (Dartington is a fancy British glassware maker. Two wine glasses from them can cost as much as $73.) There are also various controls and surfaces finished in ceramic white.



As if all this wasn’t fancy enough, Range Rover is also throwing in two full sets of golf clubs from the Titleist’s Performance Institute. It’s not all about taking money, though. Range Rover says a portion of the proceeds the company receives from the sale of the Carmel edition will go to the ​​Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

