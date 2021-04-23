The Mini Oxford Edition Gets 2022 Features For A Lower 2018 Price

2022 Mini Oxford Edition Image : Mini

The 2022 Mini hardtop is getting a surprisingly compelling value trim package with a ton of standard features the car didn’t get when this generation was introduced in 2018. The best part is Mini is holding the updated car at the 2018 model year starting price of $19,750 despite all of the new features.

The new value deal is called the Oxford Edition, to go with your shirt and shoes, perhaps. They may have gotten the name from the old Morris Oxford sedans, but I’m not sure.

The two-door hardtop Mini Oxford Edition is now the most affordable new car the brand offers in the U.S, starting at $19,750, which is now $3,150 cheaper than the updated MINI Hardtop Classic introduced earlier this year. Mini claims it features up to $3,000 in now-standard equipment.



Those features include new LED headlights with signature Union jack taillights, a choice of six paint colors with either a black or white mirror caps and roof, and bigger 17-inch wheels in either black or silver . Inside, there’s a digital driver instrument cluster, an 8.8-inch touchscreen with dual-zone climate control, anthracite headliner, lane departure and front collision warning, a year of Sirius/XM Radio, and leatherette interior seating with the front chairs heated.

It comes standard with a 6-speed manual transmission, but an additional $1,500 can be paid for the Oxford Plus package that replaces the stick with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and throws in a moonroof. The Oxford Edition is only available for hardtop models in either two or four-door configuration. The four-door Oxford Mini starts at $20,750. I think this (two-door) Oxford Edition is the best-looking configuration of this Mini, and it’s a solid value, too.