Mini and the Pokémon Company have worked together to make a new concept aptly called the Mini Concept Aceman with Pikachu Mode. The EV concept debuted at Gamescom this year, as a Mini and Pokémon collaboration that’s meant to appeal to the youths. But it’s also a missed opportunity to call the concept crossover the Mini Aceman Pokéman. It was right there. Maybe next time, Mini.



Mini calls this Concept Aceman an evolution of the concept it debuted in July. The new car is basically the same fully-electric crossover concept with splashy graphics for the OLED displays in the cabin and an integrated exterior projector to play your favorite Pokémon movie, which I take it is the original release of Mewtwo Strikes Back and not that ungodly Netflix remake. Right?

Introducing the MINI x Pokémon Collaboration

When the Mini Concept Aceman’s Pikachu Mode is on, the famous yellow Pokémon takes over the display and dashboard of the car, shooting electricity out of its small body that’s then projected throughout the Mini’s cabin. There’s also a series of animation loops that play as part of the Pikachu Mode, the motif being a small electric-type Pokémon for a compact fully-electric Mini.

The new exterior projector can also be used to play games through a connected console, according to the Verge. That’s more or less in line with the “Play On” theme and ad campaign Mini is pushing with the EV. Now that the concept is getting the marquee treatment at gaming convention Gamescom, Mini dressed up the EV like a Pokémon display at your local Hot Topic.

Geez, it’s been a long time since I’ve been to a Hot Topic. And even though this EV is targeted at gamers and youths, Mini used footage from the original movie — released in 1999 in the U.S. — to showcase the exterior projector. It’s just funny that those who probably remember the film are older millennials like me.



And while I love both Mini and Pokémon, I don’t really love this new Concept Aceman. I would like to know how the new exterior projector affects the EV concept’s range, which is about 115 miles right now. Would I have to pick between making it home on a charge? Or fighting one last gym trainer while playing Pokémon on a Nintendo Switch? Well, at least I wouldn’t be bored waiting for a tow.