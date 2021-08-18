Welcome to another installment of Cars Of Future Past, a series at Jalopnik where we flip through the pages of history to explore long-forgotten concepts and how they had a hand in shaping the cars we know today.

Advertisement

We have Japan’s Bubble Era to thank for so many of those legendary late-’80s and ’90s sports cars we hold so dear. Just about every brand had one to call its own, even Mitsubishi. No idea seemed too outrageous — not in the pursuit of demonstrating technical prowess. OK, some definitely were, but each breakthrough seemed to have a way of informing the future.

It’s with that sense of boundless optimism in mind that we discuss this week’s Car Of Future Past: A midengine supercar that Nissan pursued for roughly half a decade, intended to battle the likes of Porsche and Ferrari not only in showrooms, but on rally stages as well. Because this was the ’80s after all, and the finest performance cars were built to excel on any surface.

What It Was

Nissan started work on the MID4 in spring of 1984, and the world first saw it at the 1985 Frankfurt Motor Show. The impetus behind its development was the same one that produced the Ferrari GTO and Porsche Gruppe B, later 959: World Rally Championship supremacy.



The GTO was of course rear-wheel drive — constructors were slow in realizing all-wheel drive’s legitimacy, even as the Audi Quattro and Peugeot 205 began winning everything in sight. But like the Gruppe B, the MID4 had driven wheels at all corners. And as with many top-flight rally machines by this time, the car’s most important bits were positioned behind the driver. That explains the name.

Advertisement

Nissan minted a new engine just for the MID4: The 3.0-liter VG30DE V6, appearing here naturally aspirated, in quad-cam guise. This motor gave the MID4 a healthy 226 horsepower. It was also mounted transversely, just like the V6 in the ever-athletic Lancia Stratos — another wedge that made a habit of winning rallies. Nissan was picking up on all the right lessons.



Advertisement

The MID4 weighed just 2,712 pounds. That was a respectable sum for a sports car built to something resembling production-spec, while lugging around the added all-wheel drive components. 67 percent of the V6's power was directed to the rear corners, with the remaining 33 percent handled t he fronts. Each wheel steered.

Advertisement

All those qualities describe the textbook ’80s all-terrain sports car, and they still sound pretty enticing today. But to truly grasp the significance of what Nissan was doing here, you have to remember that the zenith of the brand’s performance offerings looked like this in 1985:



Advertisement

Not that the Z31 Fairlady Z was a bad car, mind you —it just wasn’t the MID4. The idea that Nissan could do all of that, and wrap it in a body that vaguely resembled a Ferrari 308 if you weren’t looking very closely, made the MID4 all the more surprising.



Why It Matters



The conditions that birthed the MID4 — unbridled ambition matched with seemingly un limited resources, united in the goal of building a rally champion — will never exist again. Nissan doesn’t need a new halo car, and the GT-R ultimately claimed that world-beating flagship mantle all for itself. Yet I still get carried away imagining what might’ve been if the MID4 had carried that torch instead.



Advertisement

The MID4's exterior design is often dismissed as derivative, and I can see why. However, much like how a really great cover of a song can overshadow the original, the MID4 lifted these ’80s car design tropes — the pop-up lights, the triangular C-pillar, the stubby rear overhang — and pieced them together in the most perfect way yet.

Advertisement

Call it a hot take if you like, but I reckon the MID4 cuts a side profile right up there with the greats of its time, like the F40 and Mercedes 190E Evo II. It’s expertly proportioned, lean yet curvy in all the right places. Few have ever done it better.

Advertisement

Nissan did try to do it better with a sequel two years later, called the MID4-II. This version was wider and longer, added twin turbochargers to the V6 and pivoted it 90 degrees for a longitudinal orientation, according to Pen. The original concept’s all-around MacPherson struts were replaced with double wishbones at the front and a multi-link arrangement out back. The entire car was stiffer, tauter and more responsive. I also personally believe it was beaten to an inch of its life with an ugly stick, though I’ve noticed many actually prefer its looks over its predecessor’s.



I can forgive the step backwards in design, because Nissan was clearly so committed to honing the MID4, iterating on the prototypes until the formula was optimized and ready for the big show.

Advertisement

What Happened To It

Alas, that day never came. Blame the shuttering of Group B and, by extension, Group S — the tentative regulations Nissan had been targeting. It was the very same reason Lancia abandoned the ECV program, and Ferrari and Porsche never made it to the WRC either. At least the 959 still got its production run.

Advertisement

But remember: Even when cars die before they’ve ever truly lived, good ideas have a habit of persevering. The engine made for the MID4 later wound up in a number of Nissans, including the Z31 and Z32 Fairlady Z. And the all-wheel drive system, further refined and later dubbed ATTESA, began reaching a range of nameplates in the late ’80s. Among them, a coupe called the Skyline GT-R.

What Games You Can Drive It In

The MID4 is one of those cars that ought to be in every racing game that celebrates the era from which it hails. Unfortunately, it’s only in two: Sega GT 2002 and Sega GT Online.

In a time before Forza Motorsport, Sega GT was all Microsoft had for original Xbox owners who desired an experience like Gran Turismo. The first Sega GT on Dreamcast was an extremely messy game. The sequel has its faults, but it’ s far more well-rounded. And the car roster is certainly inspired. Besides containing the MID4, it also has the Dome Zero, Jiotto Caspita and Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. Online added even more oddities, like the Vemac RD350 and 1937 Auto Union Type C Streamliner.

Advertisement

I deeply hope to see the MID4 immortalized in a modern game, but that’s still mighty good company to be in. And it’s inspiring me to dust off my Xbox and copy of Sega GT Online tonight.