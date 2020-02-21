The Mid-Engine Maserati MC20 Supercar Should Be A Direct Successor To The Maserati MC12

Photo : Maserati

Maserati hasn’t really done anything interesting since, geez, the Alfieri concept all the way back in 2014. But all of a sudden there’s a new mid-engine supercar on the way called the Maserati MC20, and it’s shaping up to be a direct successor to the MC12.

So far, we’ve seen a development mule of the MC20, and we’ve heard that it’s possibly related to the outgoing Alfa Romeo 4C, which is likely something to do with that car’s carbon fiber structure. Taking parts from another Italian brand to build a supercar? Like the 2004 MC12 using parts from the Ferrari Enzo? Sounds about right.

The Maserati MC12 was a mid-engine supercar developed for motorsport with an additional limited production of street cars back in 2004. Twelve cars were built for racing along with 50 street cars for a total of just 62 cars. It cost over a million bucks and managed to actually be a little faster than the Enzo on the Top Gear test track and around the Nurburgring.



And now it seems like Maserati’s newest mid-engine supercar, which it just named the MC20, will follow in the MC12's footsteps when it debuts at this year’s Geneva Motor Show in just a couple of weeks.

It’s possible the MC20 is also being developed for motorsport, and since 12 race cars were developed with the MC12, perhaps Maserati is planning 20 racing versions of this new car as well—though it’s possible the name could be for the car’s 2020 debut year, or something to do with the engine, or something else altogether.