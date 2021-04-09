The MG Cyberster Concept Is Mostly About Its Grille

Photo : MG

The MG Cyberster is an all-electric concept that has, depending on your eye, one of the most repulsive or intriguing grille designs I think I have ever seen.

MG is now owned by the Chinese automaker SAIC, and it’s hard to know if this will ever really get made to compete with cars like the Porsche Taycan or the upcoming Tesla Roadster. But for now it is a real object, here to be discussed and critiqued.

MG even gave hypothetical performance numbers, which is slightly unusual for a concept this early on, but I’ll pass them along here and consider them with a large grain of salt. MG says that the car will go zero to 62 mph in under three seconds and have a range of 500 miles.

But, again, we will consider those to be completely made up for now, and instead focus on the styling and design. Here’s what MG is going for:

It features classic round MG headlights, coupled with a slim grille design, along with interactive ‘Magic Eye’ headlights that open when switched on. Other striking details of the MG Cyberster are the ‘laser belt’ LED strip down the side of the car and the outline of the door, which follows the direction of the LED strip. Its powerful sports car profile has a distinct two-stage shoulder line, with a flattened ‘kamm tail’ rear, accentuated by unusual ‘hacker blade’ alloy wheels. The tail lamps are of LED construction and are integrated flat into the rear of the car, projecting a digital image that echoes MG’s British heritage.

MG currently sells six different models in the U.K., three of them internal combustion engined and three of them electrified in some fashion, and two of those being battery-electric vehicles. It is not completely out of the realm of possibility that the Cyberster gets made, in other words, but also don’t hold your breath. In the meantime, we can look. It has kind of a poor man’s electric Batmobile vibe?

