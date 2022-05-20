Mercedes-AMG has just unveiled a new all-electric sedan concept called the Mercedes Vision AMG. It represents the company’s first fully AMG-designed EV, built on the new AMG.EA electric platform.



A production version of this car would certainly be a Porsche Taycan fighter, and compliment AMG’s current electric sedan, the Mercedes AMG EQS. The big difference is, while the AMG EQS is an AMG-modified version of a Mercedes-Benz product built on the MB.EA platform, the Vision AMG was designed and engineered by AMG from the ground up. Think of the Vision AMG in the same way you think of the AMG GT coupe and roadster — completely unique and engineered by the wizards in Affalterbach. Meanwhile, other AMG vehicles, like the E63 and C63, are based on existing Mercedes-Benz models.

The Vision AMG’s Styling

The car’s aerodynamic bodywork calls to mind the Mercedes Vision EQXX concept that was revealed earlier this year. You’ve got all your trademarks: a low hood, a laid-back windshield, a long wheelbase and a tapering greenhouse that finishes with a teardrop rear end. It’s all very dramatic, very AMG.

The concept car has a semi-translucent wrap over the side and rear windows, but we can safely assume the production vehicle will have normal glass.

Up front there’s an EV take on AMG’s signature Panamericana grille. Okay, it’s not exactly a grille — it’s a painted body panel with vertical light strips. The concept car’s headlights hold a cheeky detail, shaped like the Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star. I’m not sure about the lights, but I wouldn’t be surprised if elements of this car’s front end make their way to other electric AMG models in the future. AMG appears to be going for a sort of monolithic look for the Vision AMG. The company want the sedan to look like it was chiseled from one solid piece of material. I suppose the designers achieved that.

The company is even touting its connection to Formula 1, via silver paintwork and a large star pattern spread across the rear of the car. There’s exposed carbon-fiber and some really sweet looking 22-inch wheels with aero cladding and big AMG lettering on the sidewalls with teal accents that evoke what we see on Mercedes’s F1 car.

What Moves the Vision AMG?

Underneath the skin, the Vision AMG concept has a brand new, developed from scratch drivetrain with a dedicated high-voltage battery system as well as an axial flux motor developed by one of MB’s subsidiaries, YASA.

Like most performance EVs, the motor is designed to be lightweight and compact. And similar to most EVs, the battery pack is set in the floor of the vehicle between the two axles, but it still sits much lower than the EQS.

If we ever see a production version of this concept car, it would be AMG’s second all-electric vehicle designed in-house. Lest we forget, the company made the SLS AMG Electric Drive about 10 years ago. We will miss all the big, loud V8s, but we’re certain AMG can make electrification fun.