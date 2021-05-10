The Mercedes EQT Concept Is The Electric Van You Want

Image : Mercedes Benz

Mercedes is rapidly readying an expansion of its EQ line of electric vehicles. None of them have been released yet, the first to go on sale will be the tech-laden and luxurious EQS coming later this year. Along with the EQC crossover, (which isn’t coming to the U.S.) and EQA compact crossover, another addition to the lineup will be the EQT van, previewed by this concept.

Image : Mercedes Benz

The EQT is a preview of both the electric van and Mercedes’ new T Class small vans. Mercedes describes the van as “an attractive introduction into the world of Mercedes-Benz.” This means this van will be an “entry-level” offering. And with this being Mercedes, that’s about $40,000. In an unexpected move, Mercedes has chosen Tony Hawk to be the vehicle spokesperson, as the company is targeting “families and all those private customers, whatever their age, who enjoy leisure activities and need a lot of space and maximum variability without forgoing comfort and style.”

Hawk and Mercedes also collaborated on an electric longboard that fits into the EQT’s cargo area. You know this isn’t making it to production.

Image : Mercedes Benz

Image : Mercedes Benz

No powertrain specs have been released, b ut Mercedes did release its exterior dimensions. It measures 16 feet in length, six feet in width, and just under six feet in height. Those dimensions put it almost exactly a foot smaller than the Mercedes Metris in every measurement and smaller than nearly every other van on sale in the U.S.



Image : Mercedes Benz

T he design is extremely handsome. Numerous tiny LED lights dot the grill, a signature of the EQ line. Mercedes calls them stars. Everything about the exterior design is made to draw you in, one can only hope that most of this makes it to production.



Image : Mercedes Benz

Inside, the design is rather simple. There aren’t huge screens everywhere as in the EQS. Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system is bundled into one relatively small screen. In this concept, we get white leather seats contrasting with a black dash, carpets and headliner.

No word on whether or not this model is coming to the U.S. and Mercedes hasn’t announced when the EQT will come to market. Gas T Class models will go on sale in 2022.