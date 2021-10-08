The Mercedes EQS is a car that starts at $102,310 here in the U.S., and one that touts a 478-mile WLPT range, which is what they use in Europe. In the U.S., though, range is EPA-tested, and it usually results in a lower number. For the EQS, that has come out at 350 miles.

That’s according to Green Car Reports, which says that a 350-mile range is for the single-motor version, called the EQS 450; the dual-motor version, the EQS 580, gets 340 miles of range.

It’s fair to say that many people thought that the EPA range for the EQS would be closer to 400 miles, and also closer to that of, say, the Tesla Model S Plaid, which Tesla says gets 396 miles. Still, 350 miles is respectable, at least for normal people; it is also better than the 348 miles the Model S Plaid gets with 21-inch tires.

Then there is the Lucid Air, which gets a staggering 520 miles of EPA-estimated range and starts at $77,400. And there’s the Porsche Taycan, which starts at $82,700 and gets 225 miles for the base model, and also the Audi E-Tron GT, which starts at $100,945 and gets 238 miles of range.

There’s enough of these in this segment now, then, that buyers will have some choices to make; I’m guessing that most of them will opt for whatever luxury brand they already prefer. Lucid will probably be the most interesting, in any case, as they have no track record and also have the car with the most range and by miles. For years, we’ve talked about range anxiety and electric car buyers’ sensitivity to it, and also whether that is even a thing at all. Well, now we more or less have the cars to find out. Choose your fighter.