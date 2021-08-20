Mercedes has done it again. Take a wagon, throw on some tough-looking cladding, raise the ride height just enough to where it’s not full-on crossover but it’s not low enough to be a wagon either, and you have...something. Enter the C-Class All-Terrain.

If you aren’t familiar, Mercedes already offers an All-Terrain model in the E-Class All-Terrain. With the existence of the GLB and GLC crossovers, Mercedes seems to be aware of the weird in-between-ness of the All-Terrain as it describes it“ For those who find a conventional estate car less than suitable off-road, and an SUV too high-legged.”



What makes it All Terrain? Well, there’s standard 4Matic all-wheel drive with two off-road modes (Literally called OFFROAD and OFFROAD+ which comes with downhill speed regulation). Ground clearance has increased 1.5 inches over a standard C-Class Estate. Other than that, it just “off-road design features”:



...the distinctive radiator grille, the special bumpers, the simulated underride guard at the front and rear and the wheel arch linings in matt dark grey.

It’s all about the perception of being able to venture off the beaten path. Power comes from a range of gas or diesel engines. Even mild hybrids are available. I reached out to Mercedes to see whether or not this All-Terrain would be sold here and was told there are no plans to bring it to the U.S. The C-Class All-Terrain will officially make its debut at the Munich Auto Show in September and go on sale in Europe later this year.