Aston Martin

Everything seemed right for Aston Martin in 2021: A new SUV hitting dealer lots, a new Bond movie hitting theaters. Even the Valkyrie started making its way to customers last year. That momentum paid off for the company, which saw an 82 percent increase in sales between 2020 and 2021. Since the company hasn’t released its official year-end report beyond that percent-increase tease, there’s no way to prove that the jump wasn’t due to Aston secretly selling thousands of Valkyries to Bond fans around the world. Look, I can dream, and I want them to come up on AutoTrader for reasonable prices someday.