Remember the Local Motors Rally Fighter? With its crowdsourced design that combined a sports car with an off-roader and a classification as a kit car that made it 50-state legal, it was the kind of thing few people would actually want to own but pretty much anyone could appreciate. If you drove one, you were guaranteed to get attention everywhere you went.

Only about 100 Rally Fighters were ever built before production stopped, so they’re incredibly rare. But if you’ve been kicking yourself for not buying one new, we have some great news. Cars & Bids currently has a Rally Fighter for sale with only 600 miles on it. If you have the money, this one could be yours for the low, low price of “be prepared to pay up big time, pal.” There are still seven days left on the auction, and at the time of writing, it’s already up to $42,000.

Doug Demuro also posted a video review of the Rally Fighter, and in addition to talking about all the quirks and features, he also mentions one especially interesting piece of information: Apparently, the seller used to work for Local Motors, and when production shut down, he bought the rights to the Rally Fighter. So even though it’s not in production anymore, if you really want a brand new one, it’s technically still possible.

And considering it’s an ultra-low-volume car, you bet the Rally Fighter has plenty of oddities to talk about. For example, since it has Honda-sourced door handles, you use a Honda key to get in. But the steering column came from Ford, so you have to use a Ford key to actually start the engine. The engine, meanwhile, is a 6.2-liter LS3 that Chevrolet used in the Corvette at the time. It really was a Franken-car, but it was an awesome Franken-car.

We’re really interested to see how much this Rally Fighter ends up selling for. The price has already climbed so quickly, $100,000 seems within reach. Then again, when Bring A Trailer sold a 3,300-mile Rally Fighter a few months ago, it sold for $75,000. While you wait to find out whether this car’s low mileage helps push it into six-figure territory, you can watch Doug’s review of it below: