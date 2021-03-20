The Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition Shows The Power A Few Tweaks Can Have On Revitalizing A Car

Back in February, Lexus announced that its V8 engine wasn’t dying yet. The 2022 IS 500 F Sport Performance filled the marque’s V8-shaped hole, and the car that resulted looked like an absolute winner. But now the brand is taking things a step further with its limited launch edition, which it released on Friday.
Now, it’s important to note that this limited-run vehicle isn’t hugely different from what will become the production model. But the tweaks that it has made for this 500-car run are gorgeous and really go to show what an impact a handful of tweaks can have on a car. And us lucky ducks here in North America will be the only folks to have the opportunity to buy this model.
The main difference here is the exterior color scheme, which is called Incognito. This gray shade will be exclusive to the Launch Edition, and while I’m not normally a huge fan of bland shades for cars, this color is actually kind of neat. I don’t really know how to describe it. It’s almost matte in the way it absorbs light, but it still maintains a gorgeous, shiny reflection that kind of makes me think you could see your face reflected back in it. It sits somewhere between a more traditional gray and a white. And for being a bland-sounding color on paper, it translates beautifully to photos. I’ve heard it’s even better in real life.
Here are the specs and a few of the big changes:
- 472-horsepower, 5.0-liter V8 with 395 pound-feet of torque
- 19-inch, seven-spoke matte black BBS wheels
- Black and gray Ultrasuede to trim the seats, doors, and center console
- Silver ash wood trim on steering wheel
- Serialized plaque on the dashboard showing which number car yours is
These models don’t have a price tag yet, but they’re set to ship out later this year, likely in the fall.
Now all Lexus needs to do is learn the value in a simplified name.
