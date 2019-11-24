The Lamborghini Jarama Was Good And One Of You Should Buy This One

The Lamborghini Jarama was good. Like most good Lamborghinis, it wore lines by Marcello Gandini over the famous V12. That’s the basic formula. But the Jarama was more than that.

It was rude. It was angular. It had some of the best moving headlights in the business. It’s the kind of car you buy to make an impression. Not as the guy with the Lamborghini, but as the guy who didn’t buy the standard choice. And it really wasn’t a standard choice. They only managed to sell fewer than 180 of them during the whole model run.

Photo : Hemmings

Some of you might point out that other Gandini-designed cars from the same era, like the Iso Lele, look similar, and that the Jarama is far less practical than its Espada sibling, but let’s be real. This car is rare, and it’s damn cool.

Photo : Hemmings

This particular Jarama is a black-over red 1972 Jarama S and it’s for sale on Hemmings. The car reportedly spent its life in the Bay Area, which probably bodes well for the bodywork, even if the paint looks a little less than lustrous. The odometer reads 45,965 miles so it’s been driven a bit. The asking price is a little below $120,000. That’s not cheap, but neither are you, right?

Photo : Hemmings

I’m sure you could move some things around to make it work and fit this car into your garage. Just give it some thought, okay?

