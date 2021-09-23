There’s a new James Bond film coming out in a few weeks, which means we’re now knee-deep in the promotional cycle for No Time To Die.

At this point in the buildup, it feels like you can’t walk two blocks without seeing Daniel Craig as the secret agent plastered over everything from smartphones to beer. With No Time to Die, this promotional melting pot has been bubbling away for longer than most, as the film’s release has been slowed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 25th Bond film was originally due for release in April 2020, before being pushed back to November that year. No Time To Die was soon delayed again, to April 2021, before finally getting the green light to debut in the US on October 8th. All those set backs must have wrought havoc on the movie’s advertising ties and product placement deals.

One brand that appears to have capitalized on the continuing hype train surrounding the film is Triumph. The British marque announced a partnership with the film’s producers, EON Productions, in 2019 and provided bikes for the movie.

Off the back of this deal, the British brand has unveiled a Bond-specced incarnation of one of its bikes, so any self-respecting fan can own a piece of the super spy lifestyle.



The new bike is an updated version of Triumph’s Tiger 900, which appears in No Time To Die.

The Tiger 900 Bond Edition features all the details called for by your average secret agent, and is said to celebrate the ‘iconic British partnership between James Bond and Triumph’, which was announced in December 2019.

The bike is coated in matte sapphire black paintwork and incorporates 007 graphics. The Bond edition bike also has blacked-out detailing throughout, including across the frame, headlight finishers, side panels, sump guard, pillion footrest hangers, auxiliary lamp shrouds and engine guard.

The Bond Edition Tiger 900 also has a Bond-branded seat and, upon firing up, the instrument panel displays a bespoke 007 start-up screen animation.

But, if all this sounds familiar, it’s because this is the second limited-edition bike Triumph has created for No Time To Die.



Back in 2019, when we all thought the film would soon be released, the bike brand unveiled a twist on its Scrambler 1200, which also appears in the film.

The Scrambler follows a similar formula to the latest bike and offers a sleek 007-themed paint scheme, leather detailing and a numbered plaque. The Scrambler also has a host of stealthy black touches, such as black mudguards, forks, and sprocket cover.

Both bikes are limited to just 250 examples, and Triumph says the Bond-spec Scrambler is now sold out. However, for anyone looking to live like a spy on two wheels, the new Tiger 900 Bond Edition will be available in 2022, priced at MSRP $20,100.