BMW wants to get more buyers into EVs. The brand has already delivered a variety of options in all shapes and sizes, like the retired iX and i3, and now, the i7 and i4 and their many variants . With the cancellation of the i3, a more affordable BMW electric car was needed, and the marque plans to deliver with an entry-level i4, starting at just under $53 ,000, including destination.

If you’re unfamiliar with the BMW i4, it’s essentially an electric version of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe and the second model in BMW’s newly expanding EV lineup . The i4 debuted last year in two trims: base i4 eDrive40 and top line, performance orientated i4 M50. This new i4 eDrive35 slots below the eDrive50 in the i4 hierarchy, and also prices at $4,500 less (including the $995 destination).

W hile the i4 and iX eDrive40 have 81 kWh batteries, the 35 will have a smaller battery pack, at 66 kWh, and a single drive motor (instead of two-motor all-wheel drive) sending 281 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. BMW estimates that the eDrive 35 will hit 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. Not bad.



BMW estimates the eDrive 35 will get about 260 miles of range when fitted with 18-inch aero wheels. This puts it in line with most offerings on the market if that holds up in the real world. The i4 also has DC fast charging capability, with a charging rate of up to 180 kW, which could get you from 10 to 80 percent battery in just 32 minutes.



Inside, it’s the typical BMW EV, which means a lot of tech and a lot of screens. There’s a 12.3-inch display along with another 14.9-inch main control display in place of the typical instrument cluster. Any updates needed for those controls and displays will be provided through OTA updates, as well as BMW ConnectedDrive services. Given what BMW has attempted with updates and features in other parts of the world, this may or may not make room for subscription-based access to come.



The 2023 BMW i4 eDrive 35 is set to go on sale in the U.S. in early 2023.

