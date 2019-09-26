The Hyundai Veloster N ETCR Has Hit The Track And It Sounds Just Like A Star Wars Ship

Gif : Hyundai Motorsport ( YouTube

Hyundai Motorsport hit the Hungaroring with its all-electric Veloster N to get the machine primed and ready for next year’s ETCR racing series. And man does it sound freakin’ cool.

There are a few videos circulating on the internet, but this has got to be one of the coolest:

After a few static shots of the Veloster N sitting pretty in front of the pits, we get to the nitty-gritty of on-track action, including some onboard shots. We unfortunately can’t divine much about speed, engineering, or performance from what we can see here—but we can focus on the sound.

(I don’t want to hear any of y’all bitching about the sounds that EVs make just because it’s different than an ICE model. It’s a tired argument in this year of our lord 2019! Get more creative! Compare EV sounds on their own merit, dammit!)

Honestly, it sounds like a spaceship straight outta Star Wars. The Veloster N has a much higher pitch to its powertrain than fellow EV series Formula E. Both have that whistle-y quality that’s common to an electric car as opposed to the grumble of a combustion engine, but I have to say that the Veloster N is one of the more airy-sounding EVs I’ve heard hit the track. These cars are what the pod racers should have sounded like.

I’m pretty excited to see what other manufacturers bring to the ETCR table, if those other cars will sound different. I cannot wait to listen to a full grid of little space cars fighting for a championship.